The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event that floods the DuBois City Park with purple each year has a new name and a higher financial goal.
The 2019 Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at the DuBois City Park Oct. 6 with registration beginning at 1 p.m., a ceremony at 2 p.m. and the walk at 2:30 p.m.
Walk Manager Alissa Janoski said the event has a special meaning for her, since her grandfather had a form of dementia called “Sundowners.”
“I witnessed, first hand, his caregivers taking care of him and making sure he had a good quality of life,” she said. “I also saw the strain it had on our family.”
Janoski started with the Alzheimer’s Association in January, and works out of State College.
The event, formerly “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” now incorporates the words “Tri-County,” Janoski said, to send a wider message.
“We want to be inclusive of our local communities,” she said. “The committee has seen and heard from connections that there isn’t a walk close to them. We want to encourage people within a reasonable distance to come out and participate.”
So far, the 2019 walk has attracted 19 teams and 125 participants, according to the WTEA website. Teams have already raised $21,768 of the event’s $45,000 goal as of Thursday.
Teams fundraise in different ways, Janoski says, such as Marcy’s Little Friends of DuBois hosting a Paint and Sip event, or a Clearfield-based team that hosts a car show. Some, like Big Run resident Tom Berryhill, raise funds on their own. Berryhill raised $3,500 and was crowned “Elite Grand Champion.”
“It’s taking those connections you already have, and making it into a fundraiser that’s able to support a local business and the Alzheimer’s Association,” Janoski said.
The 2018 total was $38,378.95, Janoski said. The goal was raised this year to encourage growth.
Janoski says it has been “incredible” to watch local teams raise almost 50 percent of their goal prior to the walk.
“We are really trying to make people aware that we have an office locally, and resources here — we can expand upon the education opportunities that we offer in the community,” Janoski said. “It’s about getting that presence started, so we can educate people on the facts, figures and resources that are available for them.”
Janoski has heard many great things about the Tri-County walk, she said, including how much momentum it has gained over the years.
“We are stepping up the event experience as a whole,” she said. “We want people to not only come and join us, but to get to meet people and engage in different aspects of the walk.”
For more information, visit www.act.alz.org/tricountypa2019 or contact Janoski at 814-325-7786, extension 1140, or amjanoski@alz.org.