ST. MARYS — Aaron Simbeck with Advanced Computer Solutions and St. Marys Area School District Technology Support provided a five-year technology update during Monday evening’s board of administrators meeting.
During a school year of technology taking the lead, the Information Technology (IT) department at SMASD seems to be progressing quickly into the future.
According to Simbeck, in 2016, imaging all the PCs throughout the district, ensuring the latest security patches and features are applied, used to take three and a half months, whereas now, it takes two weeks. Streamlining the imaging process allows tech support to maintain uniform PC names, so that printers, folders, etc. can be automatically installed.
SMASD is also always running the latest versions of software, he said.
“An entire lab can be imaged in less than 15 minutes,” according to Simbeck’s slideshow.
The district is supporting 3,500 devices during the school year on its network, going from 250 megabits per second (mbps) to 1,000, he said.
SMASD tech support, dedicated to student safety, is creating additional firewall rules, “crafted to battle the ever-changing internet environment,” Simbeck said in his presentation. “We utilize Gaggle to detect and identify students who may be searching harmful things, such as self harm, etc.”
Simbeck also discussed student and building safety measures taken at Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary schools, such as fully independent cellphone boosters.
“ACS continues to monitor all servers around the clock for antivirus alerts,” Simbeck says in his slideshow.
Other things done regularly include the configuring of perimeter firewalls and auditing, exploring methodology against Ransomware attacks and conducting routine security discussions with users, he noted.
Tech support has rolled over more than 1,200 devices into the SMASD network this year, and continues to introduce touchscreen, interactive displays into classrooms, Simbeck presented.
The IT department maintains two or less tickets from day to day within the district, which are generally solved within five to 10 minutes, according to the presentation.
“Since inception in 2016, we’ve worked 6,091 tickets, marking every single ticket as resolved,” Simbeck said.
As far as the future goes, the IT department will continue to add access points and coverage areas, access WiFi and network reach, conduct server upgrades and convert areas within SMASD to meet the ever-changing demands of technology.
Upcoming projects include a remodel of the St. Marys Area High School’s library projection and audio system, the installation of a “triple display 4K presentation system” in the SMAHS auditorium, a broadcasting studio, improvements to security cameras and others, Simbeck said.