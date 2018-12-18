DuBOIS — A DuBois teen has been charged with assaulting his mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by DuBois City Police.
Cameron Aaron Bortz, 18, 912 DuBois St., DuBois, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment as a result of an incident which occurred at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 11 at his residence.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police were called to the residence after receiving a call that an 18-year-old male punched his mother in the face and left the residence on foot.
The affidavit said police made contact with the victim, who was seated in the living room holding an ice pack over her right eye. She had blood on her face and hands and suffered a badly swollen and bruised right eye.
According to the affidavit, the victim said her son, Bortz, with whom she lives, pushed her against the kitchen counter and then punched her in the face with a closed fist. She said the push caused her to fall and injure the pinky finger on her right hand. She said she believed her finger was broken.
An ambulance was called to assess her injuries and to provide transportation to Penn Highlands DuBois West Emergency Room. Her injuries were documented by digital photographer and she was provided written statement forms to provide a statement of her account of what had transpired, the affidavit said.
The teen is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.