DuBOIS — It was a long shot, but Chase Runyon made it.
Runyon, a sophomore at DuBois Area High School, made the half court basketball shot, sponsored by Luigi’s Ristorante, DuBois, during halftime at the DuBois Dream basketball team’s final home game of the season March 24 and won $500.
He was one of two people that evening whose name was called by chance among all the raffle tickets bought. After the first person called was unsuccessful at the half court shot, Runyon’s name was the next one called.
“I feel like my friends were more excited than I was,” said Runyon, noting his feelings when hearing his name over the loud speaker. “They were all jumping up and down.”
As he started walking down to the basketball court, Runyon said he felt nervous.
“But then whenever he handed me the ball, I felt all right,” Runyon said. “It wasn’t like I was going to lose anything if I missed it except for $10 to buy the ticket. So, I just shot it.”
That second when the ball left his hands, Runyon said he didn’t think it was going to go in the basket.
“I felt like, when I shot it I thought it was going to go to the right, but I still knew it was going to be close,” he said.
After making it, the crowd was cheering loudly and Runyon just started walking back nonchalantly toward the crowd.
“I looked up at my friends in the stands,” he said, adding that he was excited.
“I had to get lucky twice to get the ticket pulled and to make the shot,” Runyon said. “It’s like twice the excitement.”
Runyon, who plays on the high school JV/Varsity basketball team, said he often makes half court shots when just “messing around” at the DuBois YMCA when playing basketball with his friends but never before in a contest or competition.
His parents, Timothy and Jessica Runyon, of DuBois, weren’t at the game but his mom saw a video of him shooting it while scrolling through Facebook later that evening. It was an unexpected but thrilling moment for them to learn what their son had just done.
Albert Varacallo III, owner and player of the DuBois Dream, was in the locker room at the time Runyon made the shot.
“I heard the crowd from the locker room. I heard it and I thought, ‘No, he made it?’ And they ran out there and yeah, you made it,” Varacallo said. “It’s a tough shot. I think it’s amazing. It’s just the added benefit to it, I obviously am thankful for Eddie being onboard.”
“I was so surprised when I heard that this young man made that shot,” said Eddie Tate, owner of Luigi’s. “I was absolutely thrilled and I thought to myself, now this is something Chase is going to remember for the rest of his life.”
“It’s important to give back to the community. We enjoy supporting the Dream team,” Tate said.
Runyon, who turns 16 this month, said he will most likely use the money to help buy a car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.