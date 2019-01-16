PUNXSUTAWNEY — At a young age, Sydney Kopnitsky decided she wanted to make a difference in the lives of feline friends in need of a place to call home.
Tiny Inspirations is a Jefferson County cat rescue founded by a 19-year-old Punxsutawney woman with a natural compassion for helping animals.
“I’ve always shown interest in the possibility of fostering for different rescue organizations, but didn’t decide to do so until I turned 16, because I wanted to feel I was capable of taking on such a responsibility,” she said.
Since she wasn’t ready to drive yet, Kopnitsky asked her parents for a small building she could use to foster and rescue cats.
“Everyone in my family are animal lovers, and we’ve always had pets, an abundance of cats, growing up, so I had their support from the start,” she said.
Prior to getting her building in 2015, Kopnitsky fostered kittens in her home. She wanted more space, though, for them to run and play, so she made the new building into a cat playground.
“I customized a living environment in which the cats would be able to thrive, including shelving, insulated walls and electricity for light to supply both heat and cool air,” she said. “Since then, numerous cats and kittens have come in and out, and it’s become a huge part of my life.”
When asked how many cats she has helped rescue and re-home, Kopnitsky said she has “lost count,” although she guesses it’s more than 100. She started out fostering kittens for local rescue organizations, but started expanding and personally rescuing them on her own over the years.
“Having these cats in my life has ultimately made me a better person,” she said. “They’ve shaped who I am as an individual in so many ways. It’ll always be something I hold dear to my heart, no matter how I continue to grow in the future.”
One of the biggest lessons she has learned, Kopnitsky said, is how important it is to spay and neuter animals.
“There’s never a shortage of cats and kittens who need a place to go,” she said. “That’s why all the cats in my care are spayed and neutered, prior to being adopted into homes, and have received vetting, as well as vaccinations.”
People can support Tiny Inspirations and rescues and fosters in the Jefferson County area by making donations toward things like food, litter and cleaning supplies, Kopnitsky said. Cash donations are also extremely helpful with medical expenses and other essentials. Even just sharing pictures of adoptable cats on social media is of help, too, so that people can see and be a part of the success stories.
“I’m the sole provider of all the cats who currently reside at my rescue, and it can be quite the challenge when you’re the one person responsible for their daily care and upkeep, so any outside support I receive is very helpful and much appreciated,” she said.
Kopnitsky said the special place in her heart for Tiny Inspirations comes from her upbringing and unfaltering love for innocent cats with lots of love to give. She also strives to be a role model for other young animal lovers like herself.
“These cats didn’t ask to be brought into this world only to suffer due to illness, inbreeding, lack of proper shelter, hunters, abuse — they have no idea that a better life could even be a possibility for them,” she said. “I want to be the one to make that change, and set a good example for people who are inspired to do the same.”
For more information on adoptable cats and kittens, or to make a donation, visit the Tiny Inspirations Facebook page.
