REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville teenager who touched lives all around the world has lost his battle to cancer.
Maddox Hyde, 14, an eighth grade student at DuBois Area Middle School, was told he didn’t have long to live in November. He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 6 years old.
Hyde’s passing was announced by a family member, Ron Williams, on Facebook Wednesday evening.
“With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that Maddox has fought his last battle with cancer,” he said. “Please keep our family in your prayers. Funeral arrangements will be posted tomorrow (Thursday).”
Facebook posts immediately began circulating into the “Friends of Maddox” group, expressing condolences and words of comfort, such as “Maddox had a profound impact on humanity during his short time on earth.”
People also wrote posts of their own. One simply read, “He was a 14-year-old boy who fought hard.” Barbara Sheldon wrote, “This kid was the strongest kid I knew. Even in the pain he was in, he still had that great smile. He showed the world how people can come together and have kindness in their hearts. He will be greatly missed.”
People from around the country and the world, including a man from Vietnam, expressed their sadness and support as well.
Throughout his struggle, Hyde kept others like him in mind. At the beginning of December, he played in a gaming marathon called “Extra Life” to raise funds for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Ultimately, his gaming pledges raised more than $5,000.
The community has rallied behind Hyde in his fight, helping to support him and other local children through fundraisers, blood drives and most popularly, Christmas cards from around the world. In September of 2017, DuBois Area Middle School sent Hyde and his family on a trip to Hawaii, where he was born.
The terminally-ill teenager decided he wanted his last Christmas to be extra special. His request for Christmas cards quickly became a global campaign, spreading like wildlife on social media. He received thousands of cards and much more, including gifts, money, stickers, words of encouragement and recognition from celebrities and even from President Donald Trump and his family.
Hyde’s mother, Kristi Potter, said the cards have brought smiles to their faces during a difficult time. Back in November, Maddox had said, ‘Wow, there sure are a lot of cards and people thinking about me.’”
Potter says his favorite cards were the ones with jokes in them, always making him smile.
The DuBois Dream, a minor league basketball organization, also posted in honor of Hyde, who was often honored at local games.
“Maddox was a true inspiration to all that he came in contact with and we were lucky to get to meet this special boy,” they said. “This weekend, we will be playing in honor of Maddox, and we hope to bring awareness to all those who continue to fight just like him.”
In keeping with Hyde’s wants and feelings, family and friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 1, from 2 – 8 p.m., at the Chateau d’Argy, located at 345 Main St., Brookville. His obituary will be published in Sunday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.