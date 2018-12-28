Allysa Croasmun and Julie Griffin have been friends since they were in elementary school, partly because of their shared passion for taking things apart to sew them back together.
Both girls are 14 years old and in the ninth grade. They started as buddies at CG Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville. For as long as they can remember, Croasmun and Griffin have had many stuffed animals in their rooms.
In the fourth grade, they recall being at a sleepover when they decided to cut up several stuffed animals, then sew them back together as a project. But instead of doing it the original way, they mismatched different heads and bodies with one another, creating new creatures.
That marked the birth of “Scrambled Animals.” The girls began creating stuffed animals by sewing them back together in a way that isn’t traditional. For example, their “chicken poo” creation is a combination of chicken and Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals.
“We just look at them and see what looks right together,” Griffin said. “Sometimes, the funny ones are the best ones.”
Both girls grew up in homes with sewing paraphernalia around them, they said. Croasmun’s mother was always crafty and had several sewing machines.
Griffin’s mother taught her how to sew, she said, and she now has another side business called “Fortune Cookie Creations,” where she creates mascot costumes. On occasions she will also dress up and attend events in costumes she made.
Griffin and Croasmun, both Girl Scouts since the age of six, not only learned how to sew at a very young age, but took it upon themselves to start a business for a good cause. Fifty percent of “Scrambled Animals” proceeds go to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek, they said.
Both teenagers have more than one pet, and hope to do more volunteering with animals in the future when they’re old enough.
“It’s always so nice to see some of the dogs or cats we are helping,” Griffin said. “By donating, we’re buying food or water or things they need.” Crausman adds, “They don’t have homes, but they can get what they need to survive.”
For the first three years, the girls participated in “Kids in Business,” hosted by Sunny 106. They then set up booths at craft shows and places like the Brookville Fire Company and Nomadic Trading Company in Punxsutawney. Their products also used to be displayed at Dollar Smart in the DuBois Mall.
Through their love for sewing and creating new creatures, the girls have grown closer. Their products are unique in the sense that many stuffed animals they use aren’t available for purchase anymore.
“You can learn how to sew, and it’s a fun activity to do with your friends,” Griffin said.
Many people will order a Scrambled Animal product for their grandchildren, the girls said. Children love them, since they aren’t an average teddy bear or puppy dog. Products can also be made into piggy banks by placing a tube in the stuffed animal. The librarian at CG Johnson Elementary School bought products from the girls to display in the library there.
“Scrambled Animals” has sold more than 100 mixed-up stuffed animals throughout the years, bringing around 200 to each show where they set up a booth, the girls said. Orders can also be placed through the “Scrambled Animals” Facebook page.
