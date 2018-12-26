People working toward overcoming addiction through faith in God gathered at Temple Baptist Church for holiday support and hope for a healthy New Year.
TBC hosted a Christmas party for its Reformers Unanimous (RU) Recovery Program members on Dec. 18. The RU program is open to anyone in the community overcoming an addiction, directing them onto a “faith-based road to recovery,” said Pastor Kevin Orndorff.
RU is a 12-step process that focuses on using Jesus Christ and the support of those around them to “break the chains of addiction.” It was introduced locally by TBC within the past year. One of its goals is to address the underlying issues behind addiction through biblical counseling.
There are 12 program members — eight more than the program started with a year ago, Orndorff said.
Word about the success of the program has spread mostly by word-of-mouth, Orndorff said. He also attends drug court sessions, where he recruits for members who need help.
The RU team bought program members shirts, a Bible and an inspirational book entitled “Millennial Orphan.” There were gifts under the tree for them, as well as Christmas décor, music and a holiday meal. The party included prayer, a motivational talk and open conversation, Orndorff said.
Family members of participants also attended the party, which gave them the chance to experience the program firsthand, he said.
“We’re trying to teach them sobriety is not recovery — it’s being free from the desire, the pull of it,” he said. “We get them out of the bondage of addiction, so they feel free.”
Orndorff said he hopes to see the recovering addicts face the new year by always “keeping their boundaries open,” using what they’ve learned so far to keep getting stronger. He asked each of the attendees what it means to have the RU group, how it’s impacted them and what they hope for the New Year.
“I get something out of each meeting,” said Justin Buchanan. “It’s not just a meeting — it’s people who care. We would do anything for each other and our recovery.”
Brandon Wolfe said he hopes that by Christmas of next year, he’s still sober and following God.
“I didn’t know that there was people out there who care so much about me and my recovery,” he said. “It means more than words can say.”
For Shawn May, the RU group has been a place where he can celebrate his recovery and God’s will.
“It’s provided accountability and a place to be around people who share in the same struggles I do,” he said.
Erin Heffner said the RU program has provided her with a second family to cherish in 2019.
“Being so fresh out of rehab was very scary,” she said. “Having people to turn to and talk to was so nice — it was a judgement-free zone. I felt encouraged and welcomed from day one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.