The DuBois Area High School Athletic Office announced today that the boys tennis match against Bradford, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. today, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 25.
Trending
Articles
- Man in camo suit sets off explosives around Jay Twp. home
- Accidents keep first responders busy Wednesday night into early Thursday morning
- Jefferson Co. woman faces state prison for animal neglect
- Former science teacher pens cautionary tale about climate change
- New DuBois Mall manager provides update
- DuBois nurse, husband face charges for allegedly not reporting rape
- Local priests, lay person on Erie Diocese 'credibly accused' list
- DASD director Ben Haugh resigns
- Youth group leader laid to rest Thursday, communities mourn
- Woman sentenced to state prison in sister's overdose death
Images
Videos
Du Bois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 40%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 23 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:04:51 AM
- Sunset: 07:04:33 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Man in camo suit sets off explosives around Jay Twp. home
- Accidents keep first responders busy Wednesday night into early Thursday morning
- Jefferson Co. woman faces state prison for animal neglect
- Former science teacher pens cautionary tale about climate change
- New DuBois Mall manager provides update
- DuBois nurse, husband face charges for allegedly not reporting rape
- Local priests, lay person on Erie Diocese 'credibly accused' list
- DASD director Ben Haugh resigns
- Youth group leader laid to rest Thursday, communities mourn
- Woman sentenced to state prison in sister's overdose death
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.