DuBOIS — A tentative agreement with the Sandy Township Public Works Department was approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors Monday night.
Manager Dave Monella said the agreement will now be forwarded to the township’s labor attorneys for final draft.
“These are changes to the Public Works AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) contract,” Monella said. “The labor attorneys will put it all together and you will get the full contract back. Those are the changes submitted.”
Supervisor Dave Sylvis made the motion to approve the tentative agreement. Mark Sullivan seconded the motion.
After the meeting, Monella said the contract for the Public Works Department, which includes the road and sewer crews, expired in December. The new tentative contract is a three-year agreement.
Sewer Line Extension
At the last meeting, Engineer Perry Bowser discussed the township possibly purchasing sewer pipe for line extension on Kiwanis Trail. The issue was tabled so Bowser could get more information on the price and determine whether or not funds were available.
“It appears that in our budget we do not have an item for that type of project,” Bowser said. “We do have money available in the budget. The money is in there to do the project but not an item set in the budget for it. The contractor is anxious to get started with construction once the weather breaks. I’m bringing it up again for consideration.”
The cost of material would be between $15,000 and $18,000, but there will also be stone and some paving which would bring the total to $30,000, Bowser said.
The issue was tabled to seek quotes from local vendors.
Planning Commission Vacancy
Zoning Officer Jim Keck said there are two people interested in filling the planning commission vacancy following last month’s resignation of Thomas E. Allshouse due to health issues.
Keck said he asked those two people to submit letters of interest with some background and he hopes to present that to the supervisors at the next meeting on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.