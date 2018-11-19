DuBOIS — A preliminary hearing involving a man who allegedly made threats to Martin’s Foods’ employees when he was seeking to fill prescriptions was continued Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
James Zane Stewart, 58, 535 S. 5th St., DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building and aggravated harassment by a person, both felony counts of the third degree.
The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.
Stewart is accused of speaking with a pharmacist at Martin’s, seeking to fill prescriptions for a generic form of Dopaquel and Seroquel, as Rite Aid in Punxsutawney refused to fill them. He reportedly became angry and stated that he would “be in before 9 o’clock and shoot the place up,’” according to a previously published Courier Express article.
When police went to Stewart’s residence, he refused to listen to the police and drove his motorized wheelchair down the street and a chase ensued before police took him into custody.
The police seized multiple knives from Stewart. No firearms were obtained and his motorized wheelchair was disabled while they waited for DuSAN EMS to arrive on scene and assist with transport. While he and officers waitecd for EMS, Stewart is accused of spitting on police.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Stewart is currently in the Clearfield County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.