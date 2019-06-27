A 29-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas is facing charges as a result of a domestic assault which occurred on June 21 at a residence on Treasure Lake Road, Treasure Lake, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On June 22, Sandy Township Police charged Joseph Cole Snyder, 1356 Fox Hollow St., with one felony count of strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism of an educational facility, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two summary counts of harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police arrived at the residence and were told there were weapons in the residence. A woman approached the patrol vehicle and told the officer that her grandfather was in the residence restraining the man who had allegedly attacked her.
The affidavit said the woman was shaking uncontrollably and there appeared to be blood on her hands and clothing. The police officer went to the front door of the residence. The door was open and the door jamb was lying on the floor of the living room. The older of the two men had blood on his clothes as well.
The affidavit said the older male informed the officer that the younger man had allegedly choked and held a knife to the throat of his granddaughter after taking her to the floor of the residence. This was the woman who the police encountered outside the residence.
The younger male, who became known to the police as Snyder, was placed in handcuffs for safety due to the fact that he was allegedly highly agitated and was not following simple directions from the officer, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Snyder allegedly appeared to be under the influence of something to which the woman advised it was whiskey. While being taken into custody, Snyder allegedly resisted officers attempt to escort him to a marked patrol vehicle and to seat him in the car.
The police told Snyder he was under arrest and to stop resisting, the affidavit said. Snyder allegedly then kicked the side of the patrol vehicle causing a dent in the driver’s side rear fender of the police car.
While police talked to the woman, the affidavit said they noticed that her hands were shaking to the extent she could not stop them from doing so. The officer took note of red marks on her face and neck as well. She then showed the officer during a mutual text messaging to arrange for her to come to the house to retrieve items, Snyder allegedly threatened to assault her. She went to the residence with her grandfather as an escort.
When they arrived at the residence, Snyder allegedly refused to acknowledge her presence and did not let her in, the affidavit said. She then gained entry through an open window and upon seeing her, Snyder allegedly attacked her by grabbing her around the throat and closing off her airway to the extent she reported she was having difficulty breathing, the affidavit said.
A written statement provided by the woman said Snyder allegedly put her in a choke hold and held a knife to her throat and stated that he could kill her, the affidavit said. He then allegedly struck her head off the wall and tightened his pressure on her throat. She then broke free and was able to begin defending herself. He then allegedly punched her in the face and head. They then fell to the floor and Snyder allegedly placed her in a choke hold again and threatened to kill her again.
The affidavit said that they became separated during the incident and then Snyder allegedly shoved her and pulled her hair. She then told Snyder she was leaving and taking the dogs and and Snyder allegedly tackled her to the floor and placed her in a choke hold. At this point, her grandfather broke down the front door in attempt to stop the alleged assault. The two of them then allegedly held Snyder down until the police arrived.
The grandfather also relayed the same story to the police, in principle, as the woman did, the affidavit said. The grandfather said that Snyder allegedly continued to say that he would kill both of them and that the only reason the grandfather entered the residence is because he was afraid he was going to kill his granddaughter. The grandfather also told the police he was afraid for his own life as well.
Snyder remains free after posting $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.