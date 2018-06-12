DuBOIS — This Friday and Saturday will mark the 27th year for the DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park.
The event will offer a wide variety of family fun events, according to Co-Chairman Jeff Baronick.
“There would be no Community Days without Bobbie Shaffer and Marla Minns, they are our administrative assistants. They’re the glue,” said Baronick.
“Thousands of people come into our city from the entire area, not just DuBois,” said DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is also a co-chairman. “We get calls from people who want to plan their vacations around it, plan graduations around it, so we are fortunate that this event is a very nice event. It’s one way we can show everyone how nice DuBois is.”
Other co-chairmen include Scott Farrell and Robert Wachob.
Baronick and Suplizio both expressed appreciation to the City of DuBois, the City Works Department and the DuBois City Police for their support.
“We can’t do it without the city of DuBois and, obviously, the DuBois Fire Department,” Baronick said.
“Every nickel that we raise, we put back into it,” said Baronick. “Everything is at no cost other than your food. Only non-profit organizations are allowed to set up booths to sell things so all the money spent here stays right in our community.”
Baronick also asked the public not to bring dogs to the city park that day because there are so many people.
As always, this year’s event will not disappoint with a multitude of good entertainment, said Baronick, who outlined some of the highlights, including:
The British Invasion Years
“Musically, on Friday night we have a group from New Jersey called The British Invasion Years,” Baronick said. “They are very good.”
More than just The Beatles, The British Invasion Years is three shows in one, according to the group’s website. First, the audience will hear classic songs by iconic ‘60s British groups. The American musical “response” follows, with memorable hits by celebrated artists. The ‘60s era retrospective concludes with a note-for-note finale.
The group’s performances will be held at 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the park.
Central City Orchestra
“On Saturday night, there will be a performance by a 10-piece band from Philadelphia called the Central City Orchestra,” Baronick said.
“The large repertoire encompasses classic standards from the ‘40’s and ‘50’s, R&B favorites, disco, funk, contemporary rock, current pop and much more,” according to its website.
The group will perform at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater as well.
rePercussion
A two-man show called rePercussion, will perform at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday on the American Legion stage and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the Penelec stage and at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the American Legion stage.
“This is an extraordinary high-energy comedy drumming event,” according to information provided in the DuBois Community Days program guide published in Friday’s edition of the Courier Express. “They blur the lines between electronic music, drum line, rock and slapstick. rePercussion holds the World Record for leading the world’s largest Airdrum Ensemble.”
Human Cannonball Thrill Show
“Our main show, by the blue restrooms in the side parking lot is going to be the Human Cannon Ball Thrill Show,” Baronick said. “It’s a little act for about 20 minutes, but the finale is a guy that shoots himself out of a cannon 120 feet into the air.”
This family of daredevil acrobats will perform at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Crickett
Washington DC’s Crickett, a veteran from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, is a family friendly danger clown, stilt walker, and balloon artist who will be performing street shows throughout the park from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. He will also be in the parade at 5 p.m.
Brent McCoy
Described as being “kind of like Cirque Du Soleil, but at the Home Depot,” Brent McCoy will perform his powerhouse stunt comedy at 8 p.m. Friday on the Legion stage and at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Penelec stage and at 8:30 p.m. on the Legion stage.
Drum and Bugle Corps
“We will have all the Drum and Bugle Corps competition again throughout the day,” said Baronick, noting that bands come from all over the eastern United States. The event begins at noon.
Firemen’s Parade
When the city fire siren sounds, the Firemen’s Parade begins to roll at 5 p.m. Saturday from Long Avenue and Main Street and continues to Liberty Boulevard.
“It’s a monumental task to pull off the parade,” Baronick said. “It’s some sort of amazing and it always goes off without a hitch.”
“We are excited about this year’s Community Days,” said Suplizio. “Come out and enjoy a fantastic day in the park with a lot of free entertainment and good food to purchase from non-profit organizations. Then stay for one of the top parades in the state of Pennsylvania.”
