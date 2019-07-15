While each of the participants at Saturday’s 25th Annual DuBois Relay For Life had their own unique reason for being there, they all had something very much in common — they want to make a difference in the fight against cancer.
Linda Staples, of DuBois, was there in honor of her daughter, Donna Marie of New Jersey, who was diagnosed with breast cancer on her 40th birthday but now is a survivor at age 50.
Debbie Peterson, also of DuBois, joined Staples’ team a couple of years ago.
“When my mom was 55, she was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Peterson. “And at age 61, she lost the battle. My father also died from cancer. And then five years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I’m a survivor. I follow up with my tests, but it’s up to God.”
Together, Staples and Peterson were selling pirogies and a couple of basket raffles.
“Linda and I have been friends for years and I just want to support the cause,” said Peterson.
It was a family affair for the team of “Papa Perry Project,” who were selling lemonade and gourmet cookies, all in memory of their husband, father and grandfather, Perry Ishman, formerly of Reynoldsville.
Beth Ann Roy formed her Colors for a Cure team about five years ago.
“I do it mainly for my grandmother that passed away from cancer, it will be 34 years in August,” said Roy. The team also participates in honor of Brock Roy of DuBois, a young boy who is battling leukemia, and in memory of Maddox Hyde, a former DuBois Area Middle School student and Reynoldsville resident, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.
“We have many survivors who are on our team, also,” said Roy.
Jessica Runyon, a member of the S&T Bank RFL team, has been participating for 18 years.
“My grandfather passed away from cancer when I was 9, and it was very important to our family to have that awareness out there and to raise money to help others,” said Runyon, who was holding her three-month-old daughter, Carly Jo.
Anissa Hoover, also a member of the S&T Bank team, said she was participating for the third year in honor of her mother, a melanoma cancer survivor.
“Our team goal this year is to raise $10,000 and last check we were at about $8,800, so hopefully today will put us up over that goal,” said Hoover, noting the team does a number of fundraisers throughout the year to help raise money for cancer research.
American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Susan Babik said approximately 19 Relay For Life teams participated in Saturday’s event, while approximately 200 attended the annual Survivors’ Dinner, which was donated by Shannon’s Catering this year in memory and honor of her father, Leo Haky.
Shaffer said she couldn’t think of a better event to reach the most people than the Relay For Life, an annual event that celebrates those who have battled cancer and remembers loved ones lost. It is also a chance to fight back against the disease.
The Relay For Life took place from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday at the DuBois City Park on Liberty Boulevard. The survivors’ dinner began at 6 p.m. and was followed by the survivor ceremony/lap, team lap, luminaria ceremony — “Hope Lights the Way” — and the lap of remembrance when the park was silent.
Throughout the day, there was also live musical entertainment, a watermelon eating contest, and the Ms. Relay Contest.
The goal for this year’s RFL was to raise $70,000 and they were at $55,357.16 prior to Saturday’s event, said Babik. The DuBois RFL raised $59,000 in 2017 and $64,000 in 2018.
As a community, the steps taken around the track, and the money each team raises at their tents, enables the American Cancer Society to save lives by helping people with cancer today with the programs and support they need, finding cancer’s causes and cures through groundbreaking research, and ensuring access to screening and treatment for everyone.