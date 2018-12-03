DuBOIS — Today marks the 25th year that dreams get to come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Light Up A Child’s Life campaign kicks off today and will continue through Friday, according to Lindsey Herzing, regional manager of Make-A-Wish based in Punxsutawney.
It is a week when local residents raise money to bring the magic of a wish to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.
Throughout the week, stories are told through radio station Sunny 106 in DuBois about children’s dreams coming true through Make-A-Wish, an organization that fulfills wishes for children ages 2 1/2 to 18. Only those children who have life-threatening illnesses documented by their physician are eligible to be referred.
“It’s unbelievable that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the campaign,” Herzing said. “The commitment of the radio station and the community throughout the years has been nothing short of amazing. We urge our listeners to join in the giving this year by stopping by during the campaign or logging on to Sunny 1065 fm and click on a link to donate if you can’t make it in. We thank you for the last 24 years and are thrilled to mark the 25th year of the Light Up A Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish.”
Over the last 24 years, donors in the greater DuBois area have donated more than $1.9 million to the campaign, Herzing said.
Herzing said Make-A-Wish has facilitated many wonderful wishes this year in the 11-county region — including, Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties — served by the Punxsutawney office this last fiscal year which ended in August.
Make-A-Wish could not make the granting of the wishes possible without the donations that come in throughout the year and especially during the Light Up a Child’s Life campaign, Herzing said.
Last year, more than $95,000 was raised during the DuBois campaign, Herzing said.
Anyone can recommend a child, from friends and family members to church members, nurses, doctors or volunteers.
When a child is referred, Make-A-Wish makes sure the family is aware the child has been referred and approves.
Then the agency works with doctors to have a form filled out confirming the child has a life-threatening medical condition.
A team of volunteers then sets up to go to the home and find out what the child dreams of.
The average cost for the granting of a wish is $3,900. The average was $3,400 when wishes began being granted in 1980, but costs have risen.
The Light Up A Child’s Life campaign is the only internal campaign the organization conducts. Sometimes other organizations raise money for Make-A-Wish or students conduct senior projects that benefit the agency.
The campaign will run through Friday with live interviews each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with wish families and donors. Bids are taken on auction items all week long with the auction from 3-4 p.m. Friday.
