DuBOIS — This Saturday, the Spider Lake Soccer Complex in Sandy Township will be occupied by approximately 2,000 people for the 17th annual 7v7 Summer Shootout sponsored by the DuBois Soccer Association.
Teams will play 25-minute round-robin games with seven players on a half-field, with open substitution. Play is for U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and high school age groups. Also new this year is an Adult Women’s Open Division as well.
“The DuBois Soccer Association hosts the annual tournament to help offset the cost for kids to play. It really helps keep down the cost of the registrations,” said Rusty Akers, who is an assistant coach for both the U13 and U11 teams. The soccer association was founded in 1975.
This year, 520 players are expected for Saturday’s event which starts at 8 a.m. and continues throughout the day.
“Every team is guaranteed three games,” said Akers. “It goes from U9 to U20, boys and girls and then this year, we’ve added a women’s open group that can be any age and we have a lot of collegiate players that are putting teams in.”
“We draw from the regular travel pool,” Akers said of the regional tournament participants. “During a regular season, we play against State College, Altoona, Philipsburg, Huntington, Hollidaysburg. A lot of times we’ll get those teams and then as the groups get older it’s more high school-based teams and they’re a little bit more local like Brockway, Brookville, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and St. Marys.”
The tournament is used as a “capstone of our season. We have a regular season where they play eight games and are really focused on building as a team and then we spend two weeks getting ready for the tournament,” Akers said. “It’s like a summer break and then we start again in August for the fall. Soccer runs year round so it covers two seasons, spring and fall.”
With perfect conditions and weather, Saturday will see the place packed, said Pat Fragle, head coach of the Under 13 team. The tournament is great for the area, with people coming from all over.
“It’s pretty amazing that they can put all these people here for the sport and the love for these kids to play,” Fragle said. “It’s really cool to see, when you see it all put together.”
“It does show how nice of a complex this place has,” said Akers. “This is one of the better ones in the area. The amount of people that volunteer here, I don’t think people realize how many people from this city are up here cutting grass. It’s bigger in the area than people think.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.