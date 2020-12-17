ST. MARYS — For the past couple of years, "The 3 Breastketeers" have been dedicated to raising funds for Elk County patients battling breast cancer, while also spreading awareness.
Darlene Eckert of St. Marys, who works at CenClear, said she grew up with Mary Zuchelli of Treasure Lake, a nurse at Penn Highlands Healthcare, and the late Chris Rieder of St. Marys.
The three went to high school together and remained friends over the years, and were all diagnosed with breast cancer within a couple months of each other in 2018, hence “The 3 Breastketeers,” Eckert said.
Eckert's cancer was stage one, Zuchelli stage two and Rieder, stage three. It spread to her brain, and she has been gone a year in June. The group still does everything in her memory, keeping the “3” in the name.
The Breastketeers raise funds and purchase gift cards, which are given to the chemo and radiation departments at Hahne Cancer Center, then distributed to Elk County patients. Eckert said they also respond to requests when people contact them, sending gas cards via mail.
Eckert says they also promote education and awareness, encouraging women to get mammograms regularly. Speaking from her own story, she wouldn't have known about her cancer without one.
The 3 Breastketeers held a Trunk or Treat fundraiser in October, which raised $3,000 for gas cards. These cards are essential when it comes to helping pay for traveling costs for those receiving treatment, Eckert said.
Eckert, who had stage one breast cancer, recalls going through chemo and radiation, and making the trip to DuBois regularly.
“They gave me a gas card for $10 when their machine broke down,” Eckert said. “That's how I got the idea to start this.”
In the past two years, The 3 Breastketeers have raised $20,000 worth of gas cards, Eckert said.
“I know people appreciate it so much,” she said. “We've had such positive feedback from so many families, saying it just lifted their spirits to get those cards.”
Because of COVID, the Breastketeers don't have any events planned, and depend solely on donations right now, Eckert said. Contributions may be sent to Darlene Eckert, 102 Elk Road, St. Marys.