PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties has announced that a branch of its Recreation and Respite Club will open today (Monday, June 3) in Punxsutawney.
The club will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday during the week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 212 West Mahoning Street.
The club is open to all individuals 18 and older who have been diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability.
Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties Director Rachel Spack said the new club will mirror and be an extension of the facility in DuBois that has been in operation since 2010 and will continue to serve the DuBois community.
“Anyone with an intellectual or developmental disability that is over 18 years old can become a member of either of our clubs. Once they join as a member, they will have access to either the Punxsy club or the DuBois club as part of their membership. The Recreation and Respite Clubs are social clubs where participants can come and enjoy recreation and socialization and participate in fun activities, if they choose, while providing their families with respite throughout the day. We have various activities that we offer daily and different parties and events throughout the year that all members can participate in if they’d like. The new club will be run by Lisa Fetterman and Julie Smith of Punxsutawney who have both worked for the Arc for over 15 years and are very excited to be a part of this new club,” Spack said.