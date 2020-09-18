REYNOLDSVILLE — The owners of the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar are doing their best to be good neighbors, while also hosting an array of outdoor events to combat the limited occupancy inside their restaurant due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The restaurant recently held a Labor Day party on Sept. 8, which was an outdoor event on the five acres of land with the bar. This event gathered more than the allowed 250 people, and was shut down for violations of the COVID restrictions.
Owners Shawn and Angie Kniseley ensured their patrons on Facebook that the bar was still fully operational as usual following this shutdown.
Angie Kniseley also attended the Winslow Township Supervisor meeting on Monday to ask about any noise ordinances they should know about. She said this was something her and Shawn Kniseley were concerned about as they plan more outdoor events at the business.
“With COVID, since we’re limited to our inside capacity, we’re pushed to outdoor seating and events, and benefits and all of our business outside,” Kniseley said.
Kniseley said she had been trying to do research on possible ordinances, but was told she should attend the meeting in case there was one not on record. The township supervisors confirmed they do not have any noise ordinances to follow.
“As to show respect for our neighbors we wanted to make sure there wasn’t an ordinance, and if so, for example in the City of DuBois the businesses apply for what’s called a notice of exception. And I would like to do so, but seeing as there’s no ordinance, I’m leaving that suggestion as to what my next step should be,” Kniseley asked the supervisors.
The supervisors joked that their suggestion would be not to make too much noise. Kniseley said they do their best to keep noise down and are looking into methods such as sound board and fencing to help with this.
“We’ll try to keep it down, and we hope to play nice to our neighbors,” she said.