REYNOLDSVILLE — The Bellamauro Social Hall held its grand re-opening Friday and owner Sarah Caltagarone said she hopes to offer a more rustic feel to customers.
She said she and her husband Joe had purchased the establishment in 2005 and have been doing renovations every year since they purchased it.
The latest renovations, started in March, entailed refurbishing the siding and the stone work of the building.
She said she refurbished the roof last year and had been working on inside renovations since 2006.
“We pretty much did something almost every year,” Caltagarone said.
She said she wanted to complete the renovations to change the look of the establishment and make it feel more welcoming.
“We wanted to do a rustic theme and make it look more elegant,” Caltagarone said.
Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August said the Bellamauro is an asset to the local community and serves multiple counties.
“The Bellamauro is a valuable asset in our area because it sits in a prime location that serves multiple counties,” August said.