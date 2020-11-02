RIDGWAY — Bob Imhof of the Ridgway Heritage Council provided the following history of The Bogert House/Hotel, a landmark located on Main Street in Ridgway, Elk County.
Imhof noted that The Bogert Hotel/House has recently been purchased by a man from New York and work has begun to restore it to a hotel.
- April 8, 1879 – Hugh McGeehin purchases the original Elk County Courthouse built in 1845 by Edward Derby from the County Commissioners for $135.
- In partnership with P.F. Bogert of Johnsonburg, the building was moved down Main Street to the lot where the present building stands. It became the back part of the newly built Bogert House that went through a renovation adding a third floor with dormers as show in the attached drawing from 1880.
- 1880-1885 Mr. Bogert managed the Bogert House.
- 1886 –Mr. McGeehin took over management of The Bogert House. The hotel was one of many business interests that Mr. McGeehin pursued during his lifetime as a Ridgway resident.
- 1906 – The original Bogert House was torn down and the present brick structure was built incorporating the original Elk County Courthouse as the back portion of the building. The Bogert Hotel as it was called at this time housed the first elevator in Elk County
- Hotel was eventually remodeled into apartments when the needs of the industrial enterprises in Ridgway decreased.
- January 28, 1990 – Fire destroys the back section of the hotel that was the original Elk County Courthouse and the building has remained vacant to this day.