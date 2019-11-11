FALLS CREEK — When Ron Britton, 82, of Falls Creek, remembers his three late brothers — Dean, Bill and John — he envisions service and sacrifice in the country he calls home.
Britton, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the Korean War from 1954-1957. Serving this country runs in the family, though, since all four brothers served in a branch of the U.S. military.
Britton’s oldest brother, John, also a U.S. Army veteran, served in the Korean War around the same time period. Dean, who was in the U.S. Marine Corps, joined in 1961 and graduated in 1961.
His youngest brother, Bill, spent four years in the U.S. Navy before he was honorably discharged. All four brothers attended DuBois Area High School.
Britton says he can remember being in Korea at the same time as his brother, John, when they were stationed 100 miles apart. When John traveled to see him for a visit, he traveled by Korean train.
John stayed where Britton was stationed for about four or five days, he said. Britton, who was in the combat engineers, showed him around and introduced him to his troop buddies.
John’s service in the U.S. Army was where Britton’s love for country really began, he said.
“John was the first one of us to serve,” Britton said. “He would come home in his uniform, and I was so impressed. I was 17 when I joined. I wanted to be like my older brother.”
Britton can remember being just a Boy Scout as a teenager, and then a year later, he was carrying rifles, he said.
Dean had three friends, also DAHS students, who went to the Marines with him, Britton mentions.
John and Rob Britton stayed in Falls Creek all of their lives, remaining close and going to Veterans Day ceremonies each year. Dean and Bill moved around a little bit, to places like Ohio and Michigan.
When Britton thinks of the memories he has with his three brothers, who all died of cancer, he smiles.
“We’d all get together and tease each other,” he said. “We ended up being very good friends until the end.”
The Army created “good character” for all four brothers, Britton said.
“The military bonded us,” he said.
Britton went back to DAHS for his GED (General Education Development) after returning home from war, returning as a completely different student — one who was well-behaved, disciplined and respectful.
“People would always tell me, ‘You’re not the same guy who went in,’” he said.
Britton admits he was a bit of a trouble student before the Army, but made the Honor Roll and grew close to Principal E.J. Mansell. He remembers buying him a banana split on the day he was a graduating senior.
Britton’s son, Mike, served in the U.S. National Guard for two years and is now a retired state trooper. His nephew, Jonathon Britton — John’s grandson — is still serving as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.