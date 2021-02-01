ST. MARYS — The Calla family has extended their passion for the restaurant business and St. Marys community by taking over a well-known local venue.
Dee Dee and Lester Calla and their daughter, Alyssa, own and operate Calla’s Cafe on the Million Dollar Highway. And, as of the end of November, now do the same at Wildwoods Bar and Grill on Washington Road.
The Callas formerly rented Edgewood Hall in St. Marys for Lester’s catering part of the business, said Dee Dee Calla, but had to come up with another option since it was being sold. Wildwoods ended up being the perfect location, sitting on five acres of land and equipped with a big dance floor, stage and bar, perfect for events such as wedding receptions.
Lester, who has been catering for 30 years, wanted two different menus, the popular Calla’s Cafe dishes and now, new Wildwoods favorites.
“Everyone who has enjoyed Calla’s now has the opportunity to try some of the same foods, with a different twist,” he said.
The Wildwoods menu features more of a variety, including hand-tossed pizzas, steaks, salads, wings and pastas, as well as nightly specials featured on Facebook.
The Wildwoods venue holds a lot of community history and memories for people, said Dee Dee. It was originally the Elk Casino.
“People love this atmosphere,” she said. “They are happy to see it staying open.”
The Callas noted they are looking forward to hosting large-scale social events and fundraisers once the pandemic has passed.
Wildwoods will also soon be one of the few venues in the area to offer games like Keno, PA Skills and lottery.
Current hours for Wildwoods Bar & Grill are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for updates.