DuBOIS — Donations are needed as the City of DuBois moves forward with its plan to add a K9 police dog to its police department to help fight the drug epidemic in the community, including the schools, according to police Chief Blaine Clark.
“We’ve developed a letter that we’re going to start putting out to businesses,” Clark said at Monday’s council meeting. “I don’t want to say solicit, but I think it’s fair to say that people want to do it. So, we want to allow them to have ownership in it, too. So we are going to have the letter ready, start getting it out because hopefully we’re going to get a lot of donations.”
Clark also announced that Officer Zayne M. Rhed has been selected to be the K9 handler. It is hoped that the K9 police dog and handler are on the streets within the first quarter of 2020.
“A K9 dog is an invaluable asset to our police officers, whom are already performing a very difficult job each and every day,” said Clark in the letter to be sent to businesses. “We know by providing this additional tool, the K9 will assist our officer to investigate and prosecute drug dealers living in our community, as well as assist in patrolling the streets. Partnering with our school district, the K9 will be used for narcotic detection, as well as educating staff, students and our community, to curb drug usage.”
“Often, these dogs are the first to put their lives on the line, by going in against an armed suspect to protect their human partner,” said Clark. “With a keen sense of smell, they can detect odors that humans cannot detect, and have a greater speed than their human counterparts to apprehend violent offenders, when the command is issued. Our goal is to keep our community safe, and a K9 dog will help do just that.”
The K9 police dog equipment and set-up costs are as follows:
- K9 dog – from Germany, $12,000;
- Training, K9 dog and its handler, $10,000;
- K9 patrol vehicle-customized for dog, $42,000;
- Lockout heat system for vehicle, keep dog safe in heat/cold, $1,500;
- Kevlar for dog, $1,000;
- Narcan/medical kit –administer to dog as needed, $400;
- Food, annual cost, $300;
- Medical – vet/grooming, $400;
- GPS dog tracking device, $800;
- Lead, collar, soft harness accessories to accommodate K9, $800.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio acknowledged Bill Allenbaugh, who was in attendance at the meeting, and thanked him because he was the first one from the community who has donated to the effort.
“So, Bill, thank you very much for that and hopefully a lot out of people will follow suit with that,” said Suplizio.
“I hope so because it’s needed,” said Allenbaugh.
“This is the first step to handling and getting under control the drug problem that we have in our area,” said Suplizio. “But this is a very big endeavor for the City of DuBois and we need help from the entire community financially to be able to support this drug dog.”
Anyone interested in donating is asked to call 814-371-2000 or deliver or mail a donation to City Hall, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, or contact a council member. Please make checks payable to the City of DuBois Police K9 Unit.