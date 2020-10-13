DuBOIS — The Cove, a mental health drop-in center in DuBois, has faced its fair share of challenges within the last year, including a fire last November and the COVID-19 shutdown.
Director Marti Jo McCartney took over in October, she said, acting as former Director Angel Lutcher’s assistant until 2013.
The Cove is a mental health drop-in center that focuses on providing people a place of resources and friends while working toward recovery. Its staff and volunteers provide judgement-free resources, friendship and encouragement for community members.
The building, which has four apartments upstairs, suffered from a fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019, McCartney said. The front of the building was damaged, as well as most of the facility’s furniture and things like puzzles and games.
The building has now been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, a new ceiling, has been primed and painted and equipped with extra perks like a new pool table, McCartney said.
Although the fire was a very upsetting experience, McCartney said it brought Cove members closer together — they all still ate Thanksgiving dinner with one another as a family.
Due to COVID-19, the center has been shut down since March. Governed by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), The Cove is not allowed to be open yet, McCartney said. A plan and procedures were put into place for reopening in July, which unfortunately did not happen.
Acting as such a resource for its members, McCartney has done her best to still reach out during the closure, she noted, using platforms like phone calls, Facebook messenger or Zoom. She has even hosted cooking class videos and done a virtual walk-through of the remodeled building.
Some Cove members were in the building, faithfully, each day at 9 a.m., McCartney said, ready for fellowship, games, cooking and other activities.
A couple of months ago, though, The Cove was granted permission to have outdoor activities together while following COVID-19 guidelines, she said, so she created a calendar with options like craft classes or a scavenger hunt, depending on the interest. The first outdoor meeting between members was held at the DuBois City Park.
The Cove also runs the three local Fairweather Lodges, which provides mental-health housing in DuBois, McCartney mentioned. For people who may not have the means to live on their own, it provides them a fresh start, support and tools, structure and training modules.
McCartney started out working in a Life Skills Program in 2005, where she stayed for eight years, before the local mental-health programs interested her.
One of her goals for The Cove, she says, is to up the marketing, spreading the word about what is offered there. McCartney has even been painting designs on the front windows to make it stand out.
Follow The Cove Drop In Center on Facebook for updates.