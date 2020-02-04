RIDGWAY — The Creative Cup, formerly a Front Street Ridgway coffee shop, recently hosted its grand reopening in a much larger, higher-traffic location.
Owners Laurel and Adam Correll hosted the event at the shop’s new location — 239 Main St. — Saturday, first welcoming a private party with friends, family and other local business owners, followed by the public.
The Creative Cup announced it would be switching locations on its Facebook page Dec. 27, moving to “the heartbeat” of Ridgway.
Including the kitchen, the Main Street shop is 1,600 square feet, Laurel said. The space was formerly used for Oasis and Gorman’s restaurants.
Employees Anna Sayyah and Kirsten Fink served free drinks during the private event, whipping up iced and hot lattes and other drinks for guests.
The Creative Cup, which is known for welcoming local artists and musicians, now has much more space for these activities, Laurel said. “Ian Unwired,” of Ian Kucenski Music played at the reopening.
With the new location comes a new coffee roaster, Laurel adds, which will allow them to create five pounds of coffee at a time, therefore delivering coffee to customers more quickly.
The Corrells could not be more excited about the location, Laurel said, noting the Elk County Courthouse just across the street and the positive partnerships with other Main Street businesses.
“The thing we really love is there is something historical everywhere you look,” she said.
Their goal was to stick with the originality of the space, Laurel said, which didn’t need much work, pointing out the beautiful high ceilings and already-painted walls.
In the future, the Corrells also plan to rent the space for special occasions and events. The Creative Cup will also progress to serving lunch products.
For more information, visit The Creative Cup’s Facebook page or call 814-512-2078.