RIDGWAY — A Ridgway coffee shop currently located on Front Street announced it will move to its new downtown location — 239 Main St. — at the beginning of February.
The Creative Cup, co-owned by Laurel and Adam Correll, is a space for local artists, musician and coffee lovers to gather. The shop opened in March 2018, with the goal of having a venue where people felt comfortable having conversation and appreciating art over a cup of joe, Laurel said.
The Creative Cup announced it would be switching locations on its Facebook page Dec. 27, calling its new location in “the heartbeat” of Ridgway.
The Corrells have aimed to host an event as often as possible, including Murder Mystery nights, escape rooms and a Christmas-themed event in December.
Every “creative cup” is ground and roasted by hand, offering seasonal flavors, as well as smoothies and family-recipe desserts.
The new location is between the Ridgway Salvation Army and Elk County Council on the Arts, Laurel said.
“We will be able to offer a larger variety of coffee beans, with a larger roasting area,” she said.
At its current location, customers have to cross a busy street in order to get to the cafe. At the new location, they will be able to park next to the shop, Laurel added.
“We love the hustle of downtown, and we are outgrowing our space on Front Street,” she said.
Laurel said the new location will also be a way for the coffee shop to provide support to other Main Street businesses.
“Being located downtown, it will be easier for customers to continue their shopping elsewhere while getting a cup of coffee,” she said.
A grand re-opening date will be announced. For more information, visit The Creative Cup’s Facebook page or call 814-512-2078.