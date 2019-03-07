REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville family has dedicated years to making sure dogs are pretty, pampered and most importantly, happy.
Kathie Simcox and her husband George own The Dog House on Stevenson Hill Road. Simcox does the grooming, while her daughter, Jamie Dixon, is in charge of the kennel.
Simcox has been grooming dogs for more than 30 years, previously running a kennel in Curwensville.
“A lot of people wanted their pets to be groomed,” she said.
The Reynoldsville kennel, located next to the Simcox home, once had 27 pens and has grown to a capacity of 54. It has indoor and outdoor “runs” for the dogs, and four grassy yards to play in. Cats are kept in a separate building.
“I have always loved dogs,” Simcox said, recalling that her parents used to laugh at her diary entries when she was younger. One of her best friends was her Maltese, Buddie, who often made it into her diary entries.
Simcox attended a dog grooming school in New York for six weeks, taking her profession very seriously. A sign on the wall in the grooming room reads “Pets — bundles of love wrapped in fur.”
She grooms about six to eight dogs per day, Simcox said, buthow long it takes depends on the size of the dog. She has a bathing employee, too, to help with the process.
Most customers are on a four to six week schedule, coming in for a “spic-and-span” bath, Simcox says. Before they leave the kennel, many of the dogs will be groomed.
December is her busiest month of business, Simcox said, since people are having company for the holidays. The summer months are also extremely busy for the kennel, with people are going on vacation.
“People will get their dog’s hair done more than their own,” she said with a laugh. “People are very particular about their pets — those are their kids.”
Dixon loves the kennel, she said, and playtime with the dogs. George enjoys playing frisbee with the dogs, too, when the weather is nice.
“It’s fun to see the different dogs and different personalities,” she said.
If people plan on boarding their dogs, the key is to start them when they’re young, Dixon says. Many get excited to come to the kennel. Some customers call it the “Inn” or kennel camp with “Aunt Kathie and Aunt Jamie.”
Kennels are great when it comes to socializing dogs with other dogs and people, Dixon adds. The Dog House doesn’t mix dogs in the play yard or practice group play to prevent any kind of altercation.
They receive referrals from area veterinarians and others, which is a big compliment, Dixon says.
Taking care of the animal guests starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until before midnight sometimes, Simcox said, but it’s something they enjoy doing.
They don’t have any volunteers, she said, adding it’s nice to work with family, since they trust each other to be in charge. Simcox adds she hopes to see her daughter take over the business one day.
She is looking to hire a groomer, though, and train someone to do it the way she has for years.
Being a groomer is rewarding, Simcox says, since she sees the good side of pet owners.
“I see the best cared-for animals,” she said.
One of Simcox’s favorite parts of her profession is becoming friends with so many of her customers, who have been bringing their pets to her since the opening.
When a customer’s pet dies, she mourns the loss, too, Simcox says.
“I get attached to the owner and the dogs,” she said. “I always say, ‘I’m your mommy until your mommy comes to get you.’ When they’re here, they are mine.’”
For more information, visit The Dog House on Facebook or call 814-371-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.