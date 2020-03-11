DuBOIS — The Founders’ Café and Grill — the new cafeteria at Penn Highlands DuBois West — will be the first part of the West Wing Annex project to be opened.
The annex is one of eight projects of the Master Facilities Plan, a $111 million expansion across the Penn Highlands Healthcare area. The annex has five stories plus a ground floor which houses the new hospital kitchen.
Though the cafeteria doesn’t “open for business” until Tuesday, March 17, everyone — Penn Highlands Healthcare staff and the community — can come for a first look at the new area during an open house from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
The cafeteria will offer a new variety of options for visitors and patients, said Dining Services Regional Manager Erica M. Hernandez.
“We do have a grill,” said Hernandez. “Everything that comes from the grill will be made to order. We’ve got burgers, beyond burgers for people who are looking for a meatless option, and then we will have your standard chicken tenders, french fries and things like that. There will be breakfast sandwiches in the morning. Omelets, egg scrambles will be made to order.”
A highlight of the cafeteria is the new Marra Forni pizza oven, said Hernandez, which has a deck rotating around the fire, allowing for a more uniform bake. It uses bricks imported from Italy. The process is the same tried and tested brick-by-brick process used by Italian masons hundreds of years ago.
“It cooks a whole pizza in three minutes. I’m pretty sure no one else can cook a pizza that fast,” said Hernandez. “We will be serving up a variety of pizzas here daily, along with a pasta bake and then a fresh baked cookie every single day.”
Patrons will order deli and grill items from the cafeteria kiosks, said Penn Highlands Nutrition Services Office Manager Emily Gilbert.
“We’re streamlining the checkout processes so that there’s no more waiting in lines,” said Gilbert.
The cafeteria will also have outside seating on the veranda for those wanting to enjoy a nice day.
The public is invited to stop in and try a sampling of the new menu options on Friday. A small gift will be given while supplies last.