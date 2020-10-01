ST. MARYS — St. Marys native Kelly Carver always wanted to have a food truck, a dream that has now come to fruition with “The Gypsy Wagon.”
Carver previously moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was a tour guide, she said, and fell in the love with the atmosphere. When she returned to St. Marys, she brought a New Orleans flare back with her, having studied southern cookbooks and recipes.
While the Mariendstadt Public House at 424 Depot St. is closed, owner Bobby Pearsall has allowed Carver to have her food truck in the parking lot, she says, which she hopes to run seasonally May through October.
“I love learning new things about new places,” she said. “Eventually, I want to take the truck on the road.”
The cuisine offered is unique, Carver said, and something she is excited to share with her native town.
The Gypsy Wagon opened in early September, whipping up dishes like jambalaya, street corn, roast beef sandwiches and french fries loaded with good ingredients. She also has specials such as “taco night” and ice cream sundaes.
Carver loves to cook and entertain, she says, having always been a traveler, music-festival goer and social butterfly. She drives a ‘76 Volkswagen bus, which is parked next to the food truck.
Outside seating near the Mariendstadt is also offered, and Carver said she hopes to eventually have a projector to offer movies, creating an environment where people can enjoy good food and togetherness.
“I am blessed with amazing friends who want to come and volunteer to help,” Carver noted. “And the community has been very supportive.”
Carver said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Gabler designed The Gypsy Wagon’s logo, which she is very happy with.
Carver noted that she is trying to keep things local, buying her food from smaller St. Marys stores and local farmers, rather than big chains.
Carver is currently open in the Mariendstadt parking lot on Thursdays at 3 p.m. She has also taken the wagon to local events, such as a festival in Ridgway and the Mt. Jewett Community Yard Sale. Carver will be at Rich Valley Wines in Emporium Oct. 8, Ludlow Fall Festival Oct. 10, Ridgway Animal Haven’s fundraiser in Johnsonburg Oct. 17 and an arts and crafts show in St. Marys Oct. 23-25.
Follow The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck on Facebook for updates on locations and hours.