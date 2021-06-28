JOHNSONBURG — The Gypsy Wagon food truck has returned to Elk County again this year, this time mixing things up a bit while still showcasing its New Orleans flare.
St. Marys native Kelly Carver, who lives in New Orleans, Louisiana for part of the year, kicked off the business in September 2020, using inspiration from the cuisine and culture there, creating dishes like jambalaya, street corn and tacos.
Carver enjoys entertaining and always learning new things, she says. While in New Orleans, she takes cooking classes.
The Gypsy Wagon reopened this month, offering more diverse menu items, some of which were requested by customers. It was parked on Market Street during the first Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market Wednesday, offering requests like hot dogs and daily additions such as a Mexican salad with shredded chicken or beef, grilled corn, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo and Mexican french fries.
Carver enjoys hearing suggestions from customers, she says, and also has some volunteers now working the food truck with her who are bringing great ideas to the menu.
Stationing the truck mostly in St. Marys last year, Carver is now traveling to area farmers’ markets, including the Ridgway Farmers’ Market each Tuesday, the Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market each Wednesday and also Rich Valley Wines in Emporium every other Thursday. Any additional locations will be announced in the future.
Carver says she has been “overwhelmed” by the public’s response to her food truck, and not just in St. Marys where it began, but surrounding communities, with a number of people requesting she attend area events. She is grateful for the markets and venues that give her a platform to serve up some spicy and fun dishes, she said.
If it weren’t for COVID-19, Carver would not have kicked off her food truck dream, she says, since it brought her back to St. Marys. Food trucks and outdoor dining opportunities seemed to grow in popularity in the last year.
Follow “GypsyWagon FoodTruck” on Facebook.