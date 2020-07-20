JOHNSONBURG — Tommi Wildnauer of Johnsonburg has been interested in art of all forms for as long as she can remember. Now, she is using that art to put some positivity into 2020.
“Most people know me as a painter, but I also enjoy photography, writing and interior design,” she said.
Wildnauer used to live in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was a full-time artist.
“I understand the struggle that most artists experience of not being able to live a financially stable life in pursuit of their dreams,” she said. “Now, in 2020 we don’t just have struggling artists, all of humanity is struggling.”
Wildnauer just gave birth to her daughter, Ryan, and both she and her son, Sylas, have helped to lift her up this year and remind her of life’s blessings, she says.
“I have decided to take the positivity they have given me and I have in turn created ‘The HAPPY Project,’” she said.
“HAPPY” — Helping Artists Provide Possibility and Yearning — includes Wildnauer teaming up with other artists of different mediums, bringing the internet entertainment and a purchasable product.
“For every project that is completed, 50-100 percent of proceeds made will be given to a family, person, organization or business in need,” Wildnauer said. “The other percentage will be divided up amongst the artists, to help them through this time. Any paintings or art donated to my organization will be sold on, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be given away.”
The first project includes teaming up with the band “Dysfunction” out of New Orleans, she said, to create a cover music video of the song “Imagine” by John Lennon.
“I have been in contact with Kane Lutheran Home and plan on getting in contact with other local businesses and places to help with video clips for the video,” Wildnauer noted. “The hope for this video is to not only touch the hearts of those who take the time to watch, but a link will be attached to accept donations for a family in need.”
Wildnauer also has her own personal page, “Art by Tommi,” which includes posts of all of her ideas, creations, projects, quotes and more. Her hope, she says on the page, is to inspire and spark imagination and interest.
“It might be small and help a family make the rent, or it might be big and help a small business see the other side of this pandemic,” Wildnauer says. “Either way, I hope that it brings some much needed positivity and love to this year.”
Those who would like to get involved in future projects as an artist, or who know someone in need of help during this time, can reach out to thehappyproject2020@gmail.com or message “The HAPPY Project” Facebook page.