ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School students have launched an end-of-the-year project that will make the difference in the lives of sick children.
Coordinated by SMAMS Student Council and Team Renaissance, “The Jared Box” project is being held May 3-24, said English and reading teacher Dana Smith, also co-advisor for Team Renaissance.
A Jared Box is a plastic storage box filled with small gifts, games, toys, crayons, coloring books and activities, which are given to children at Penn Highlands Healthcare in the emergency room, patient rooms, the cancer care and surgical centers and children receiving other tests of procedures, according to the project flyer.
“The boxes help calm nerves, lift spirits, and show them that someone cares,” it says.
SMAMS is hosting a friendly competition between homerooms to collect as many items for the Jared Boxes as possible. Homerooms create team names, set goals for how many boxes they’d like to create, decorate their classroom doors and more, said Smith. Prizes will be awarded the week of May 24.
Awards will be given for categories like most boxes made, most creative box, most decorated, best theme, etc., according to the flyer.
Smith said the clubs have teamed up with Danyell Bundy from PHH, who is the charity liaison.
SMAMS plans to donate boxes to Penn Highlands Elk, besides the ones for newborns and babies, which will go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the DuBois hospital.
“I think the best part of this project is that we get to choose where we want to send the boxes, so we can keep them local as well,” said Smith.
Teachers are also encouraged to make “box building activities” during flex times for students.
“We will be encouraging students on morning announcements, during lunch times, and sending home information in the newsletter. The more encouragement we have, the more fun we will have our last month of school. It has been a crazy year to say the least, so ending it with some fun while giving back to our local hospitals is a win win for everyone,” said Smith.
For more about Jared Boxes, visit https://thejaredbox.com/index.html or the project’s Facebook page.