ST MARYS — On a monthly basis, South St. Marys Street Elementary School students help deliver baked goods to adults throughout the school using “The Kindness Kart.”
SSMSES Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said the idea the cart came to be when a student was having a hard time with something in their personal life, and she tried to think of an activity that could help.
The sign on the cart reads “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
“The purpose is for kids to see someone paying it forward — for no reason at all, just to be kind,” Boyer said.
Boyer bakes a variety of goods, then has students assist in pushing the cart to deliver treats to any adult throughout the school once a month, she said.
“It’s teaching the students about kindness, how to communicate and how to deliver orders,” she said.
The Kindness Kart goes hand-in-hand with the mission SSMSES endorses — kindness matters.
“It’s really catching on,” Boyer said of the effort. “Now, other kids are requesting to push the cart.”