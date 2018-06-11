DuBois American Legion Riders Post 17 members gave their annual donation to the Children’s Miracle Network last weekend at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park.
President Jeff Sedor said there are 36 members of the local Legion Riders. The organization is dedicated to raising funds to help children and veterans in need, and bringing awareness to these causes.
Throughout the year, members raise money through efforts that include bingo events, a chicken BBQ fundraiser, a breakfast and Chinese auction. They also have a benefit motorcycle ride later in the year, in honor of fallen veterans.
Their spring fundraisers have benefited the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Hospital for nine years, Sedor said. For the last five, the amount steadily stayed at around $5,500, and increased this year to $6,000.
The donation is given during the “Children’s Miracle Network Celebration Weekend” Telethon at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton during the first weekend in June.
Last year, the Legion Riders were the recipients of the “Dillman Award” — a prestigious honor given to organizations who consistently and generously donate.
All of the funds raised by the ALR go to children and to veterans, Sedor said.
In the fall, the group begins raising money for Operation Comfort Warriors and Housing Homeless Veterans, both through the American Legion, usually giving about $10,000 between the two organizations.
The CMN has always been an obviously deserving recipient of this donation, Sedor said, because it is an organization that helps sick children who need the financial and moral support.
“Everything we bring in as an organization, we don’t keep any of it,” he said. “We give it away. We are pretty proud of what we do.”
