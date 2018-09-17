DuBOIS — Over the years, people looking for a traditional, heartfelt Italian meal have headed to downtown DuBois, where the walls are filled with customers’ smiling faces and the owner stops by every table just to say “hello.”
Luigi’s Ristorante & Catering, located on North Brady Street, is celebrating 20 years of service this month. Owner Eddie Tate said he and his brother, Louis, started business together in 1984 in Clymer, Pa, and moved their Italian cuisine to DuBois in 1998.
His parents, Barb and Skip Tate, passed down their background knowledge — old-school business methods and hands-on ownership — while his grandmother, Mary Tate, passed on her recipes from Italy.
His daughter, Mia Margolies, is the catering coordinator, as well as the general manager of the restaurant, and her husband, Ryan, is the head chef. The Margolies are the “upcoming management team” whenever Tate decides to retire, he says.
Mia remembers working in the dish room in sixth grade, having grown up in the restaurant business alongside her father. She now has a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Penn State University, and has worked managing Darden Restaurants prior to Luigi’s.
“Mia and Ryan understand the hard work and commitment it takes to keep the ship out of harm’s way,” Tate said. “We are blessed to have each other and our staff.”
Ryan, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., has Italian tradition running through his blood. His Sicilian grandparents brought him up on fresh tomato sauce recipes and an appreciation for food. He took over the head chef position when longtime Luigi’s cook Brian Hopkins died unexpectedly two years ago.
Ryan comes in as early as 3 a.m. to begin prepping for the day. Luigi’s uses 100 gallons of homemade sauce and 700-1,000 loaves of bread each week, Tate said.
Anyone who eats at Luigi’s remembers the generations of photos on the walls, Mia says, adding that they always say, “If the walls could talk.” There is currently a contest to see if anyone can guess how many photos there are.
The framed pictures range from family and friends who have never left the walls, to traveling customers who have seen Luigi’s in other states, Mia says. Sometimes, if the photo is taken in a certain area of the restaurant, that’s where it’s permanently placed.
“It’s very personal — you become a part of a restaurant when your picture is on the wall,” Ryan said.
Luigi’s has seen the transformation of downtown DuBois, from renovations to street-scaping to a new parking lot, Tate said.
Three years ago, the family expanded by opening Luigi’s Villa event center on West Weber Avenue in DuBois, a charity-friendly venue that hosts weddings, proms, fundraisers, birthdays and just about everything else. People have enjoyed channeling memories they remember from Litz Club events and other special occasions held there back in the day, Tate said.
Each shift, they are prepared to work alongside the staff, helping in whatever way they can, Mia said, adding “Once you become a part of the team, you’re family.”
The catering side of the business also plays a huge part, Mia said. There were 15 weddings in September and 54 this year.
As far as the next 20 years, they plan on sticking with “the Luigi way” — maintaining the personal touch and Italian roots that have gotten them this far.
“Change is inevitable, and you have to adapt with the times, but the recipes, the values, the passion and hard work have to stay the same,” Mia said.
There is something to be said about a restaurant that has lasted this long, as well as the partnership he has shared with his brother for 35 years, Tate said.
“We have been blessed with loyal, local people,” he said. “We have made many lasting friendships through our customers.”
Luigi’s will be running a “2 for $20” meal special until Sept. 30.
