PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza Owner Scott Anthony is not just a local pizza artist — he’s a competitor with a serious passion for a pan pie.
Punxsy Pizza is a five-year North Findley Street restaurant, but Anthony’s love for pizza travels much farther than downtown Punxsutawney.
He’ll be instructing three seminars at the International Pizza Expo — the world’s largest pizza industry show — March 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. The event features “pizzeria or pizza-concept restaurant owners, operators and managers, as well as distributors and food brokers,” according to www.pizzaexpo.com.
Each year, Anthony also attends the World Pizza Championship. He will travel to Parma, Italy, for the 28th edition April 9-11, featuring his “Poor Man’s Sicilian” creation in 2019.
The “most known international pizza-related event” will feature 763 competitors from 41 nations and 1,051 competitions, according to the event website.
Last year, 38 countries participated, Anthony said, with each competitor bringing his or her knowledge of different sauces, flavors and balance.
“Being in Italy really opens your eyes,” he said. “Enjoying your food should be a memorable experience.”
Anthony put his passion for pizza into writing in 2011 when he released “Profits In The Pie,” a 150-page book on “effective marketing tactics to seize your slice of the $38.1 billion pizza pie.”
He has also worked for “Pizza Today” magazine since 2005, and is a marketing consultant on the side, assisting other pizza shops in showcasing their products and businesses.
In June of 2017, Anthony was a part of 50, the only competitor from Pennsylvania, that broke the Guiness World Record for “World’s Longest Pizza” in Fontana, California. The pizza measured to around 1.2 miles.
For more information, visit the Punxsy Pizza Facebook page, www.punxsypizza.com or call 814-938-8132.
