DuBOIS — The Patriot Open, held annually on the Friday before the Fourth of July, started 11 years ago when eight friends who enjoy golfing together decided they wanted to celebrate the patriotic holiday by participating in their favorite hobby.
However, the outing quickly became more important than just a round of golf — it became a fundraiser for the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
After the first Patriot Open, the group had leftover funds and decided to donate them to the Honor Guard. Over the years, the Patriot Open has continued to grow, with 30 golfers participating this year. To date, the Patriot Open has raised $7,000 to the nonprofit organization.
Members of the The Patriot Open appreciate the service of all the men and women who have served in the past, currently, and those of the future, said Nick Poulos, one of the charter members. Other charter members include: Matt Manning, Jeff DuBois, Robin Rowe, Patrick Reilly Jr., Bob Rossi, Chuck Ferra and Sam Wilson.
The Honor Guard’s primary mission is to represent the Commander-in-Chief in the rendering of military honors at funerals and at memorial services for honorably discharged veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Each year, they conduct a service at approximately 60 funerals, in addition to attending 9/11, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day events, as well as special occasions like the Wounded Warrior Campaign and the Boot Campaign.
The Honor Guard, an all-volunteer nonprofit service organization, also lays wreaths at ceremonies at cemeteries and visit veterans at personal care homes.
“The Honor Guard will travel throughout the Tri-County area as needed, the Honor Guard does not solicit donations, they are all about honoring the veterans, and our group wanted to assist them in doing so,” said Poulos.
Two of the charter members, DuBois and Rowe, have been touched personally by the Honor Guard members, who performed military funerals for their fathers.
“Donating to the Honor Guard is important to me because they honored my father in 2009, and several people commented, including his brother, a retired Air Force officer, about what a great job they did and how professional they were,” said Rowe.
“We are very fortunate, not many small towns have such an amazing group of people willing and able to honor our local veterans,” said DuBois.
The Patriot Open is always held at the Treasure Lake Silver Course, said Poulos, noting that Director of Golf and Golf Pro Jude Landers has always worked well with the charter members and is eager to host the event.
A few years into the tournament the DuBois Area Honor Guard was invited to kick-off the tournament with a short presentation and gun salute. As long as they do not have a military funeral to attend, said Poulos, their members have participated every year.