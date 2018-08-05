CURWENSVILLE — Two best friends and Curwensville coffee lovers have found the “perfect blend” in their downtown business.
Shelby Woodring and Kristy Goodman have only been friends for a few years, but say they feel like they’ve known each other forever.
Both women moved to Curwensville for different reasons, and met through their former jobs. They bonded over both being “outsiders” in town, and agreed they needed a place to go for a good cup of joe.
My Friends Coffee Co. on State Street will officially open Monday, and have its grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 11. The grand opening will include “Coffee with the Queen,” featuring this year’s Clearfield County Fair queen, a “craft and sip” walk-in event and drawing the winner for their free coffee for a year prize.
Throughout the past nine months, “the stars have aligned” for these two women, and everything fell into place for their new business. The shop is made up of separately-bought furniture pieces that somehow fit together perfectly. The colors of the walls, tables and chairs are cheerfully bright and inviting.
“People bond over a cup of coffee,” Goodman says. “It’s that warmth and comfortability you feel when you’re drinking it with someone. We wanted people to be comfortable and cozy and to feel good here.”
The residents of Curwensville have opened their hearts to a new business, and more importantly, to new friends. Everyone has been willing to lend a hand to see each other succeed, and they’re surrounded by “that hometown feel,” Woodring says. Their landlords renovated the shop space for them, and other area business owners have donated items or shared encouraging words of support.
Woodring and Goodman both say the risks they have taken to open the shop have been nothing compared to the blessings.
Several small openings were held throughout the month of July, where the women ran a fully-functioning coffee shop and took in all the feedback and first impressions the community had to offer. The response was “invaluable” when it comes to making the shop what it is today.
They both share a love for coffee and community, and their first priority is making sure their customers know they’ll be treated like family, the women said.
Even prior to their official opening, My Friends Coffee Co. has welcomed back many regulars – people who stop in for their cup of joe in the morning, and again later in the day.
“Our customers were strangers and have become our friends – it’s in our name,” Woodring said. “We know their lives and their stories and where they come from. We see them walking down the street and we know they’re headed for our shop. It’s an amazing feeling. This is what we wanted.”
They are now known locally and recognized around town as “the coffee girls,” the women said. It has become much more than a business – it’s who they are.
“We are taking the time to get to know people and faces,” Goodman said. “We take the time to get to know them like they got to know us.”
The women have similar upbringings and core values, which helps them as business partners. They work on empowering and understanding each other to make the business, and their friendship, stronger, and “compliment each other in the greatest ways,” Goodman adds.
They also plan to give back to the community, since the community has been so receptive and kind to them. They have held a Chinese auction and donated proceeds to the fire department, and will offer discounts for first responders and military personnel.
Once it was decided to open a coffee shop, Woodring and Goodman dedicated themselves to doing it right. They even attended a three-day coffee convention in Baltimore, where they took classes and studied the importance of good, freshly-ground coffee.
Customers can enjoy a cup of coffee in a variety of ways, including hot or iced or a frozen frappe. They can also try a flavored Italian soda or frozen hot chocolate.
The shop will offer everyday food items, like flavored dips, homemade chicken noodle soup, baked goods, wraps and fruit. Products will be available for people with celiac disease, diabetics, vegans and vegetarians and people with dairy allergies. New menu items will be introduced in the future after they’ve been sampled, tested and perfected.
“We are here for you as people, friends and as a business,” Woodring said. “We truly take the steps to do the right things and make sure people are taken care of.”
For more information, visit My Friends Coffee Co. on Facebook.
