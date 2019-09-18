ST. MARYS — The Pour House Bar and Grill on South Michael Road originated as Elk County couple Julie and Rodney Constable supporting their son, Devin’s, dream.
It has since grown into a family endeavor, and something about which all three are passionate, Julie said.
The Constables bought and opened the facility, formerly Merlin’s, in September of last year, she said.
Rodney is a correctional officer, and Julie is a nurse at Elk Haven Nursing Home. Both head to the business after work each day.
The goal was not to be just a bar, Julie said, but to be known as a community gastro pub. The restaurant area is embellished with “pouring” antiques, whiskey barrels and rustic décor.
The Constables take pride in their food. The chicken is free-range and organic, and meats are never frozen and are sliced by hand. Rodney also custom smokes meats such as meatballs, ribs and wings. The smoked products have been a big attraction for the business, he said.
“We listen to the people and what they request,” Rodney said.
Homemade appetizers, soups, desserts and a variety of burgers, salads and other menu items are available, as well as six beer taps, seasonal drinks and a full bar. There are also homemade features, such as “breakfast for supper,” daily.
The Pour House has two main cooks, as well as the Constables, Julie said, with about 18 employees.
It’s been a learning experience for the family, Julie said, since none of them had owned a restaurant or bar before.
Open seven days a week, the business attracts tourists, families, businessmen and the everyday worker, Julie says.
The Pour House recycles every box, glass and piece of plastic, the Constables said, even fryer oil.
“We don’t want to leave footprints,” Julie said. “We want to be eco-friendly.”
The Constables are also dedicated to town support, they said, reaching out to local coaches and sports teams for pizza and wing specials after a big game.
“We’re very thankful to our community for all the support,” Rodney said. “Some people come religiously every week.”
The Constables plan to change up the menu regularly, and plan to expand the parking lot in the near future.
The Pour House Bar and Grill will host a “Cheers to a Year” celebration Saturday, offering food and drink specials, music, T-shirts and more. The dining room will close at 8 p.m. for a black-light party.
For more information on hours, specials and more, visit The Pour House Bar and Grill LLC on Facebook.