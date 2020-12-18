FORCE — Faith Marie Spicher of Force will turn 2 years old Jan. 15, receiving her last chemotherapy treatment that day, and once again beating the odds stacked against her.
Faith was born with Trisomy 18, also known as “Edwards Syndrome,” a condition caused by an error in cell division, resulting in an extra chromosome 18 and disrupting the pattern of development, according to the Trisomy 18 Foundation’s website. It occurs in about one of every 2,500 pregnancies in the country.
Brandi Spicher said there was a five to 10 percent chance Faith would make it to 1 year old, let alone 2.
In August, the Spichers found out their daughter had a two-inch tumor on her kidney, a “wilms’ tumor,” which children with Trisomy 18 have a high chance of developing. She has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh since September, now receiving them every three weeks.
At such a young age, Faith has fought many battles, including when she also developed a UTI (urinary tract infection) that went septic, which she also overcame, Spicher said. When Faith returned home, she had an NG (nasograstric intubation) feeding tube placed in her nose.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Faith’s journey has been even more difficult. She and Spicher don’t leave the house, unless it’s to go to her treatments. Spicher’s parents, who live down the road from the family, can’t come and visit their granddaughter.
“The last time the family saw her was Labor Day,” Spicher said.
After Faith’s cancer diagnosis, the community again rallied behind her.
“We received an outpouring of love and support from the community,” Spicher said.
The Hickory Grangers group of Penfield set up a fundraiser through Labue Printing, selling 400 yard signs that said “Prayers for Baby Faith.” A friend also held a donation drive for the family, raising $1,200.
“People have sent us cards every day,” Spicher said.
Spicher’s brother, Joseph, who was 27 years old, was killed in a tragic accident in December 2018, right before Faith was born. Joseph had a chromosome defect himself, and a skin tag behind his left ear — just like Faith does. One of Faith’s yard signs was placed at his accident site this year.
Spicher, who used to send photos of Faith to her fans each day using Facebook messenger, created the Facebook page “His Will, His Way, My Faith,” so the community could keep up with her journey. There, they can look at photos of her regularly and read her story.
Through it all, though, the Spichers remain thankful, and give everything up to prayer. After the first five weeks of chemotherapy, Faith’s tumor disappeared.
“I would take a video of her receiving her chemo each week, and I’d write up a prayer,” she said. “I would pray for the tumor to go away.”
Spicher said Faith receiving her last treatment on her second birthday is “the best birthday present ever.”
“Keep her in your prayers,” she said. “She is God’s testimony that proves there’s power in prayer.”
Those who would like to send Faith a card can mail it to P.O. Box 15, Force PA 15841.