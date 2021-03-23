PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Red Cross will be hosting its annual Giving Day on Wednesday, aiming to raise money to benefit the organization’s disaster relief efforts and blood services.
The Red Cross offers help to disaster relief both big and small, support to humanitarian needs, and blood services that offer life-saving blood and blood products. Through Giving Day, The Red Cross hopes to raise funds to be able to help families and areas impacted by disasters.
“There are many opportunities to become involved with the Red Cross in Mid-Central Pennsylvania including this week for Giving Day on Wednesday, March 24. A gift of any size makes a difference and helps to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance to victims of disaster. More information on Giving Day can be found by visiting redcross.org/GivingDay,” said Lisa Landis, regional director of the greater Pennsylvania region.
When donating on The Red Cross website, donors can specify where their donation goes, and can give directly to their local chapter. The Mid Central Chapter covers Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties, as well as Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties.
The Mid Central Chapter has established a GoFundMe with a goal of $5,000 for this month, which can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/american-red-cross-giving-day
The Red Cross responds to an average of 60,000 disasters each year nationwide. Donations help those affected rebuild their lives with the support from Red Cross workers and volunteers, according to the organization.
From February 2020 to February 2021 the Mid Central office responded to nearly 100 calls for help and assisted more than 300 individuals following disasters throughout the local community.
“This has been an historic time for our country, for Pennsylvania, and for our communities here in Central and Northern Pennsylvania, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another,” said Hope Roaten, Red Cross executive director of the Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter. “Red Crossers continue to deliver compassion and care in the face of emergencies, and I am continuously in awe of their dedication and selfless spirit. As we celebrate Red Cross Month, it’s the ideal time to pause and reflect on the work that’s been accomplished and how the Red Cross has adapted through an ever-changing situation to ensure we continue to deliver help to those in need” Roaten said.
According to the organization, the work of the Red Cross is carried out by a workforce that is 90 percent volunteer. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers of Mid Central Pennsylvania continued to deliver the Red Cross mission to all who were in need, and while the delivery of Red Cross services looked different than in years past, it did not decrease. This is thanks in large to the nearly 250 dedicated volunteers who served from February 2020 to present day.
The DuBois YMCA scheduled a blood drive for today (Tuesday) from 1 to 6:30 p.m., and only had two appointment slots remaining at the time of publication. The Punxsutawney Alliance Church will be hosting a blood drive on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors must sign up, and will only be accepted with an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those wishing to donate blood can find more blood drives in the future by checking redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.