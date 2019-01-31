RIDGWAY — The Rev. Don Hunter grew up around the call to serve God, but the decision to enter ministry was still a “process.”
“My dad’s been a pastor for 50 plus years,” Hunter said. “So I went to church nine months before I was born. Because of that, I said, ‘God, I’ll do anything you want me to do except be a pastor.’ But God has a sense of humor.”
He said he’s always been involved in church, but it wasn’t until his junior year of college he made the decision to switch majors and go into ministry.
“It was just a kind of a process of realizing that was what I needed for me to know I was making a difference in the world,” he said.
For Hunter, that means forging ties in the community.
“I really enjoy connecting with people in and trying to find ways to connect the church with the community,” he said.
Hunter is now in his 28th year as a pastor and approaching his 18th year in Ridgway after serving with the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Beaverdale and in Florida, near Tampa.
“Ridgway’s been my longest,” Hunter said. “It’s really become home. The cool thing for me is my dad was actually a pastor here in the late ‘60s, so there were a few families that remembered. Ridgway’s been a great place to raise a family. We’ve always felt very welcome and loved here.”
