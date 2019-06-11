ST. MARYS — A St. Marys couple, Marty and Janine Riddle, turned their passion for seeing beautiful things grow into a greenhouse and gift shop in St. Marys.
The Riddles operate Morning Glory Hill Greenhouse & Gift Shop next to their home off of Bucktail Road, offering a wide selection of plants, garden art and home-decor primitives.
The business opened as a single greenhouse in 2008, and has since expanded to include a gift shop, four greenhouses and many outdoor displays.
Janine utilizes her creative talents in several ways on a daily basis. She uses unique items like coffee pots or toasters as planters, and makes handcrafted setups like fairy gardens. The Riddles plant almost everything themselves, with more than 2,000 hanging baskets throughout the season, she said.
Marty is in charge of the farmer’s market in St. Marys, which is why the greenhouse was originally started, Janine said. He also donates produce and flowers to the area food bank.
Janine picks up things at flea markets, “upcycling” them for the gift shop, she said. This year, they have “garden art” tin animals and of course, new types of flowers.
“People tell me they like the originality here,” Janine said.
Each year she cleans, empties and redecorates the gift shop, which also has a downstairs area.
“It has been great watching it evolve,” she said. “There is a lot of satisfaction that comes with people smiling when they walk in here.”
Their love for growing creations also includes 13-hour days and lots of watering.
MGHG is open May through early July, shutting down for the fall season and opening again in mid August. For Halloween, the Riddles have pumpkins, cornstalks and corn mazes for families to enjoy, Janine said.
The produce stand, which operates on a “take what you want, leave what you can,” basis, goes up in July, Janine said.
For Marty, watching a plant grow into something big and colorful is a rewarding experience. He also enjoys helping people find the plant right for them.
“Flowers make people happy,” he said.
MGHG is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.morninggloryhillgreenhouse.com or the Facebook page.