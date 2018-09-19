DuBOIS — A local couple is bringing an energizing, delightful dose of something different to special occasions in the area.
Nicole Neal and her husband, Joe, own Serene Bean Espresso Catering — a mobile coffeehouse and waffle station based out of DuBois.
Traveling to weddings, bridal showers, office events, birthday parties, graduations and other special occasions, the Neals bring a delightful dose of caffeine to crowds wherever they go.
Guests at these events are served an unlimited amount of iced and hot lattes for two hours, Nikki says. Some “add-on” perks are a waffle station, Italian sodas, smoothie stations and cocoa and ciders. Extra hours of service also can be added.
“We can also be hired as a pop-up shop in your office,” she said. “You have us come into your building for a few hours, and serve your office workers as if they have their own coffee shop.”
Coffee and espresso catering is a popular theme in places like California and Seattle, Nikki said, but there are few in East Coast areas.
“What makes us unique is that most people have not seen such a service, and when you see our cute setup, it draws people to us,” she said. “We’re not just a beverage service, we’re a delicious form of entertainment for your guests.”
Nikki is originally from Philadelphia and was a single mother, working at as many as five jobs at a time, most of which were in the food service industry, she said. She worked in banquet catering services in downtown Philadelphia and in small coffee shops or cafes.
After moving here in 2008, she was again working at a coffee shop when she had the idea for Serene Bean — five years later, she brought her love for lattes to life.
One of her friends even noticed that in every one of her Facebook pictures, Nikki had a cup of coffee in her hand, she says, so it was only natural she became a professional barista.
She attends events of almost any sort, including the Yoga in the Wilds yoga retreat held in Ridgway, a “welcome back teachers” service held at Wasson Elementary School last month, festivals, college events and more. After each one, she posts photos of customers beaming after their Serene Bean treats on her Facebook page.
Starting a new business that isn’t well-known in the area is not easy, Neal said. She sought advice from a man in California who she says led her in the right direction.
“With my creativity, I knew I could make this something special,” she said.
Along with high-quality caffeine products, it was important to Nikki to offer a classy business set, she said. When she pictured it, she thought of a “romantic, small, Italian bistro” that didn’t take up too much room at someone’s event.
The Neals also offer a waffle station, which is great for the morning after a wedding to thank guests who came from out of town, or a send-off at the end of an evening, Neal said.
After working many jobs and long hours throughout her life, Nikki says it is extremely rewarding to hear affirmative and positive feedback from her crazy-for-coffee customers.
“There are few people we meet that say they have seen Coffee Caterers before, but our setup is so beautiful and unique,” she said. “Those who have never seen a coffee catering service tell us how much they love it.”
It’s also an experience, she said, as a business owner and vendor, to watch a customer be excited about the product, Nikki said.
“While the guest is watching us create their special beverage, topping it with a big dollup of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce, the smile that comes across an adult’s face is so rewarding.”
For more information, visit the Serene Bean Espresso Catering Facebook page.
