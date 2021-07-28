DuBOIS — Two Treasure Lake outdoor amusement applications — one for a concert on Aug. 7 and the second for a concert on Aug. 28 — were approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors at their meeting this month.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said both events will be held on the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge stage, which is located at 240 Ski Lodge Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois.
“They (Treasure Lake) have two concerts coming in and we will providing a little bit higher level of police services during those events,” said Arbaugh. “They also do have private security.”
On Saturday, Aug. 7, The Steel Woods, with special guest 49 Winchester, will be performing live in concert from 6-10 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the opening act will begin at 6 p.m.
The Steel Woods’ music is part hard-edged Southern rock, part Americana roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, prominent country music artist Rodney Atkins will perform live in concert on the Ski Lodge stage from 5-10 p.m. Opening for Atkins will be Josh Gallagher.
With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins continues to be recognized as a powerful voice on country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold more than 11 million units and earned ten career gold, platinum and multi-platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest gold-certified single, “Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.
In 2016, Gallagher forced the world to rear its head on season 11 of NBC’s The Voice, making history as the first country artist coach Adam Levine has ever led to the show’s finale.
Tickets are available for both concerts at TreasureLakePa.Ticketbud.com.
These BYOB events will also feature food trucks. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs.