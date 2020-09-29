DuBOIS — The Steel Woods, a Nashville-based band, is one of two bands coming to the Ski Lodge stage at Treasure Lake this Saturday.
The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their recent meeting, approved an outdoor amusement permit for the event. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Sgt. Bob of State College will perform first and then The Steel Woods will follow at about 7 p.m.
Jenna Gorney, township planner/zoning administrator, said the event will be limited to 250 people. COVID-19 safety guidelines are expected to be followed.
Sgt. Bob plays a little soft pop and classic rock, including some James Taylor genre songs, and a little country spattered throughout, according to his Facebook page.
With a pair of critically acclaimed Woods Music/Thirty Tigers releases under their belts in Straw in the Wind (2017) and Old News (2019), The Steel Woods have lived up to their name as a hybrid musical force both in the studio, but especially live, according to a band press release.
The band’s two original members are native sons of the south who both hale from small-townbackgrounds. The Alabama-born Wes Bayliss played harmonica from the age of eight in his family’s gospel band, eventually teaching himself piano, bass and drums. Jason “Rowdy” Cope turned his love of Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix into a career as a session guitarist/songwriter and producer, moving to Los Angeles, then playing in Jamey Johnson’s band for nine years. The two met in Nashville playing the same gig one night in some out-of-town dive, and immediately discovered an affinity for each other.
Part hard-edged Southern rock, part Americana roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal, The Steel Woods’ completed their first recordings barely months after they first met before being joined by current bassist Johnny Stanton.
Over the course of just over three years as a band, The Steel Woods have toured with fellow Southern rockers like Cody Johnson, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers and Blackberry Smoke as well as inspirations such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Miranda Lambert, performing in Europe for the first time last year. In between another hectic year of concert dates, The Steel Woods are also preparing to release their third studio album for Woods Music/Thirty Tigers.
Tickets, which cost $40 per person, are available at the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association office or by calling 814-371-0711, extension 100. Tickets are limited. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the proposed Veterans Memorial at Treasure Lake.
The BYOB event will also feature bonfires and food trucks. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs.