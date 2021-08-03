DuBOIS — The Steel Woods, a Southern rock band based in Nashville, will be returning to Treasure Lake this Saturday, Aug. 7.
Performing with guest 49 Winchester, The Steel Woods’ show is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. on the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge stage, located at 240 Ski Lodge Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois.
This is the second consecutive year The Steel Woods will play locally, with the band recently releasing its third album, “All of Your Stones.”
“We are excited to return to Treasure Lake,” said Derek Stanley, manager of The Steel Woods. “We typically don’t do a lot of shows at resorts, so it is a nice change of pace for us. The venue is very accommodating and the fans last year were into the music so it was an easy ‘yes’ when they asked us to come back.”
Stanley said the band is often labeled as “Southern rock” but those in attendance should expect to hear influences of bluegrass, blues, rock and country. The Steel Woods have toured with Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Miranda Lambert and Cody Jinks.
“It is really tough to put our music into any one bucket,” Stanley explained.
The band is also playing in memory of one of its founding members, as Jason “Rowdy” Cope died unexpectedly in January at the age of 42 from complications of diabetes.
“The Steel Woods was Rowdy’s baby,” Stanley said. “He was the creative vision and one of the main musical influences for the three records we have put out so far. We are grateful for the music we made together and the legacy that he has left behind. It will never be the same without him, but he has left us a solid foundation to build on. His creative genius will forever be a part of our story will continue to live on as we press forward. If you knew Rowdy, you knew he would want us to continue to carry the torch, and that’s exactly what we plan to do.”
49 Winchester, which will open Saturday’s concert, plays “alt-country soul from the heart of Appalachia in Russell County, Virginia.” Singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson is the frontman for the band which is considered “rock and roll with roots planted firmly in the traditions mountain music.”
Tickets are $40 and available at TreasureLakePa.Ticketbud.com.
The event is BYOB and will also feature food trucks. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs.