PUNXSUTAWNEY — Taking a break from weather science, the Weather Discovery Center was glowing Saturday as children learned ways to make objects emit light.
Glow in the Dark Day is one of the few days throughout the year when the center takes a look at other types of science. The day offered children the chance to experiment with making things like bouncy balls, their fingernails, and jars glow.
Youngsters spent the morning in the theatre room watching videos about what makes something glow in the dark, and watching experiments. The theatre room also offered the perfect dark environment when the children began their own glowing projects.
They learned about phosphorescence and bioluminescence, the two ways objects emit light.
Bioluminescence is the chemical reaction within living organism that create light, like fireflies.
Phosphorescence is when light is absorbed and re-emitted, similar to fluorescence. Phosphorescent light can be re-emitted for much longer periods of time.
The youngsters enjoyed playing with their bouncy balls in the dark room once they learned how to make them glow. Some parents even asked for the name of the kits used for the experiments, and the videos they watched. Not all the videos were watched in full because of time, so some wanted to finish them at home.
The children also got a snack and free time on the exhibits.