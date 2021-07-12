DuBOIS — Despite celebrating its new location at 1500 Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township late last year, The Winery at Wilcox, like many businesses, was presented with many challenges at its retail outlet due to the pandemic.
“When COVID hit, it was like living in the unknown,” said Manager Stefanie Kear, noting that policies changed daily for them.
Though the policies could be vague, The Winery at Wilcox was allowed to sell curbside.
“We adapted and had fun with selling ‘out the back door.’” said Kear.
She said Jamie Williams, vice president of The Winery at Wilcox, would have to make sure the store ideas were approved and even got in on the fun.
“It helped us keep our minds off of what was happening,” said Kear. “We couldn’t just give up, we needed to find ways to grab people’s attention.”
When stores slowly started to open, the business once again was faced with more policies to follow.
“It could get frustrating, but we had to try to keep going,” said Kear. “Everything we did was for the safety of our employees and customers.”
Post-pandemic, Kear said The Winery at Wilcox has returned to following their normal guidelines, but they still have to have procedures in place in case of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are excited to be fully open to utilize our new space,” said Kear.
During the peak of the pandemic, slushies were “THE” big hit, said Kear, and still are very popular.
“Sweet, fruity wines are the most popular right now, but customers looking for unique tastes may want to try our Sangria Sunset and Sangria Sunrise, which offer tropical flavors for the summer,” said Kear. “Customers also like to make their own sangrias with wine by adding fruits and sprite or seltzers.”
With everything opened up now, Kear said people are looking to go to local businesses to support them.
“For wineries, to add food trucks and music is a great draw,” she said. “And festivals have poured in. There should be a festival at least twice a month close to our area.”
According to Kear, there will be quite a few festivals this year around the DuBois area, including the Lumberjack Trail Festival, to be held Sept. 18 at the DuBois Country Club, and the DuBois Grapes and Hops to be held Sept. 11 in downtown DuBois.
“For our events, I will still offer to our customers a ‘to go’ option just to make everyone feel comfortable and that we are still being considerate and safe,” said Kear. “So look for more wine and food pairings with local businesses, craft and sips and trivia. We have to support our local businesses, we were the ones out there thinking of innovative ways to keep going but also making sure our customers and employees were and still are safe.”